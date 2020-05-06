On Friday, May 1, 2020, Guy Baxter Wimberly, loving husband, father and friend passed away at the age of 81.He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on November 8, 1938.
Guy moved to New Mexico at a young age and never left. He was a graduate of Highland High School, the University of New Mexico and served four years in the United States Air Force. While in the Air Force he met the love of his life, Alice Dicks. They were married in 1959 and together they raised their two sons, Guy and Brian.
Guy Wimberly is a legend and synonymous with the sport of golf in New Mexico. He was an outstanding individual competitor, club professional and much larger advocate for the game that he loved. He began by helping Highland High School win the state golf championship in 1956. At UNM, he won the Western Athletic Conference championship in 1963 and was also a two-time NCAA All American in ‘63/’64.
In 1964 he became a Golf Professional and started his career at the San Mateo Golf Center in Albuquerque, NM. In 1969 he became co-head professional at Arroyo Del Oso golf course in Albuquerque, NM, with his partner, Bob Meiring. This partnership would continue for the next 37 years.
His deeper involvement with the sport included serving on the National Board of Directors for the PGA of America and developing the collegiate Professional Golf Management program with his brother, Herb Wimberly. His efforts culminated in lifetime achievement awards and hall of fame inductions for the National PGA of America, the Sun Country Section of the PGA, UNM and New Mexico Sports hall of fame. This list of career accomplishments is severely abbreviated, but if you asked Guy about his un-equaled passion for golf he would say, “Alice is the wind beneath my wings”.
If you had the pleasure of knowing him, Guy left you feeling like his best friend. And if the world measured wealth in friendships, well, he was a billionaire many times over.
Guy is survived by his wife, Alice; his two sons: Guy (wife Phyllis) and Brian (wife Jennifer); four grandchildren: Derek (wife Nicole), Kailey (husband Jesus), Bria and Charley; one great granddaughter, Lilly; his brothers: Herb and Rev. Don (wife Wendy).
He was preceded in death by his infant twin girls who had yet to be named.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Celebration Service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
A Few Career Highlights:
1956: Highland High School, New Mexico State Champs
1963: Individual WAC golf championship, NCAA All American, UNM team championship
1964: 2nd team All American, UNM team championship, turned Professional
1969: Co-Head Professional Arroyo Del Oso, Albuquerque, NM with partner Bob Meiring
2006: Founding developer, Sierra Del Rio Golf Course, Elephant Butte, NM
A Few Award Highlights:
Sun Country PGA – Lifetime Achievement and Hall of Fame
National PGA – Lifetime Achievement and Hall of Fame
National PGA - Merchandiser of the Year
National PGA - Horton Smith Award
University of New Mexico - Letterman’s Hall of Fame
State of New Mexico - Sports Association Hall of Fame
Albuquerque, NM Sports Association Hall of Fame
