Michael Guy Williams, 69, died Friday, July 9, 2021 in Truth or Consequences, NM. He was born on March 5, 1952 in Houston, TX to Wallace and Bonnie Williams.
Michael attended college at Dallas Christian College where he met and married Karen Schaaf. After college, he devoted his life to helping people. He answered the call to become a minister with the Independent Christian churches. He continued his education to receive his Doctorate in Counseling and a Doctorate of Ministry. Mike and Karen had ministries throughout New Mexico and Texas. Michael also worked in Juvenile Detention and was the Sierra County Juvenile Probation/Parole Officer here before retiring.
His interests included family, fishing, woodworking, and reading. He enjoyed camping with his family. He always had a back up plan if the fish weren’t biting, like finding crawdads or just swimming.
He is survived by his wife, Karen, of Truth or Consequences, NM; 2/sons – Joshua (Mickey) Williams of Wildorado, TX and Jared (Crystal) Williams of Peyton, CO; and 8/grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Bonnie Williams, of Midland, TX; sisters – Patricia Rains of Shreveport, LA and Susan (Jim) O’Banion, of Midland, TX; plus many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Wallace Williams; and son, Jeremiah Williams. At his request, no services will be held.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
