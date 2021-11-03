Robert “Bob” Kenneth Williams, 93, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, October 23, 2021 after a brief stay at Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces.
Bob was born August 10, 1928 in Hot Springs, New Mexico to Leroy and Opal (Davis) Williams. He graduated from Hot Springs High School class of 1947, where he met and married the love of his life, Viola Deal. The two were blessed with 4 children and 70 years of marriage. The family was well traveled and lived in New Mexico for 23 years, Colorado for 2 years, Wyoming for 13 years and Alaska for 44 years. Bob was a pressroom foreman at the Anchorage Daily Times before retiring and moving back to T. or C. in 2010.
Bob was a true man of God. He and Viola were baptized into the Church of Christ in 1954 and attended church ever since. He was a mechanic who could often be found tinkering in the garage. Bob also enjoyed hang gliding, fishing and hunting; but his greatest joy was his family.
Robert is survived by his loving children: Bobby Williams and his wife, Carol, Gerri Compton (John), Debbie Nethercott, and Kenneth Williams; 5 Grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and siblings: Leonora McNutt and Bonnie Grimes and her husband Mike. He is preceded in death by his wife, Viola Williams; siblings, Carrol Williams and Doris Cosper; brother-in-law, Cliff McNutt; and son-in-law, Mike Nethercott.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. at the T. or C. Church of Christ, 1500 E. Third Ave., T. or C., NM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Robert’s name to the Christian Children’s Home in Portales, NM (1356 NM 236 Portales, NM 88130 575-356-5372).
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
