Rhonda Delind Williams-Bush passed away on August 3, 2021 at the age of 55. She was born to Duane and Katherine Williams on January 12, 1966 in Las Cruces, NM. Rhonda was preceded in death by her father Duane Williams, two brothers Darrel and Johnny Williams. She is survived by her daughter Crystal Baca, two grandchildren Hana and Audra Baca, her mother Katherine Graham, four sisters Kim Duden, Kay Dunlap-Wittern, Lori Spalding and Eva Forester, four brothers Don Williams, Darren Williams, Scotty Morris and Derek Williams. Rhonda enjoyed nature, fishing from the local lakes, the Rio Grande River as well as floating down the river. She enjoyed spending time with her close friends at her favorite parks in T or C. As we all know Rhonda was spontaneous, energetic and outgoing. She was known for her generous spirit giving of herself and anything she had even if that meant going without. One of her favorite scriptures is 1Corinthians 13:8-“Love never fails.” She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
