Leonard “Leo” Henry Wildeman was born on December 21, 1949 and died of lung cancer on September 28, 2020. He lived in Truth or Consequences New Mexico and was born in Rock Rapids, Iowa, where he still has many friends and relatives.
His past was exciting, enjoying fishing, kayaking, hiking, dancing, and traveling. He sailed a small boat up the coast from Seattle Washington to Juneau, Alaska, where he practiced psychiatry, and also formerly practiced in WA and Arizona. He loved Mexico and lived for years in the mountains, sometimes practicing volunteer medicine.
Leo was an author and has a paperback and Kindle books on Amazon, as well as published a book on Forgiveness in Spanish. In T-or-C he frequented the library, computer room, and ate daily meals at the Senior Center. Later he could no longer ride his bike or walk and became homebound.
Many thanks go out to friends, including Scot and sons (also recent caregivers), Robert, Eric, and the Meals on Wheels volunteers.
Leo is survived by three sisters, two aunts, an uncle, many nieces and nephews, and many cousins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.