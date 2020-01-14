Sue Whiteside was born in San Antonio, Texas on February 2, 1941, and passed away January 6, 2020 in Las Cruces, NM.
Sue graduated high school in Tyler, TX and earned a Master's fromETSU. She taught high school classes and sponsored cheerleaders in Safford Arizona. In east Texas, she worked many years as an LPC in mental health facilities, and developed and worked at the first HIV addiction treatment facility.
She retired in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico at age 74, participated in many community activities, and taught Yoga three times a week. She was so loved, as she touched many, and will be missed by all.
Sue was proceeded in death by her son, Jon Duncan; parents, Willy andHazel Weldon; and sisters,Diane Weldon and Sandra Wilson.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheri Boerner; two grandchildren: Halee Boerner and Doug Gammill; two great-grandchildren, and her sister,Cheryl Carroll.
To send condolencespleasego tohttp://www.lapaz-grahams.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.