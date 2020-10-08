Ernest White, 71, died peacefully at home on September 22, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Ernie was born May 5, 1950 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Ernest and Rebecca White of Belen, New Mexico.
Ernest had polio as a child and resided at Carrie Tingley Children’s Hospital when it was located in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. It was this connection to the city that brought him back to Sierra County in 1990.
Ernest joined the Army in 1968 and was part of the 101st Airborne Rangers.
Ernest served some time as President of the local Little League, a member of SCEDO, and part of the team that put together the rededication of the Dam.
He leaves behind his wife, Sheryl, of the family home; two sons: David White, and Jacob White and Cassidy Kee; two brothers: Ronald White and Richard White; and three sisters: Lydia Gonzales, Jan Andrews and Kathleen White; along with all his grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
Ernest is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Rebecca; brother, Donald; and sister, Ann.
His remains were sent to Baca Funeral Home in Las Cruces for cremation. Services will be announced at a later date.
