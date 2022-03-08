Alva “Joyce” Whetzel, 88, died in Truth of Consequences, on Friday, February 18, 2022.
Mrs. Whetzel was born on January 17, 1934, in Waco Texas. She was a longtime resident here and was former owner for many years of the El Rio Theater and El Rio Video downtown. She and her husband, Ken, originally moved to T or C in 1972 from Houston, Texas. Mrs. Whetzel was an avid bowler and traveled quite a bit with her husband to bowling tournaments throughout the Southwest. She was also a member of the local Moose Lodge, VFW and American Legion. Mrs. Whetzel is survived by her daughter, Sharon Whetzel-Lee and husband Del Lee; her sister, Lois Phillips and her husband Roy Phillips; grandchildren: David Whetzel, Emily Whetzel, Austin Lee and Keelan Lee; great granddaughters: Haleigh Seymour, Cidney Whetzel, Rielly Whetzel, Winery Whetzel, and Venelope Whetzel; and many extended relatives in Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth I. Whetzel; daughter, Donna Whetzel; and son, Mark Whetzel. Service will be held in the Chapel of Kirikos Family Funeral Home (303 N. Cedar St.- T. or C., NM 87901) on Thursday, March 17, 2022, starting at 10:00AM. with Rev. Bill Winkler officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
