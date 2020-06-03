James Howard West, 76, a resident of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico for 48 years, died on May 31, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. He was born on December 9, 1943 in Kenton, Ohio to Philip Johnson West and Virginia Grindell Sprang.
Jim was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was an avid amateur radio operator.
Survivors include his children: Michael West, Christopher West and wife, Allyson, Mendi Hall and husband, Tommy, Kevin West and wife, Paula, Matthew West and wife, Ashlee, and Justin West and wife Holly; grandchildren: Michael, Steven, Madison, Connor, Kerry, Amber, Marlana, Tanya, Landen, Tazhia, Nicolas, Kyiah, Allyssia and Eli; several great-grandchildren; and siblings: Thomas West, Natalie Radcliffe and Laura Morton.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie West; daughter, Kimberli Lynn West; father, Philip Johnson West; mother, Virginia Grindell West; grandchild, Sebastian; and his second wife, Bonnie West.
Cremation will take place and a Memorial Celebration Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
