Jim C. Werker always said he wanted to go caving with Jesus. On April 13, 2023, he did just that. Jim made his ascent after an intense year of in-patient treatment and out-patient rehab for a stroke, seizures, and then COVID. With proven Jim Werker resilience, he tackled recovery with strength and determination. Jim succeeded in the rehab game many times throughout his 83 years. He blew off a couple of fingers with dynamite at age 7, got an eye shot out at 15, got stomped by a rodeo bull, got sober in 1981, fell off a 30-foot cliff in 1993, and lost his left arm in a roll-over accident in 2012. Jim was remarkable at balancing painful rehab work with rest and relaxation. In the end, a COVID lung infection turned on him. With grace and courage, Jim relaxed and peacefully welcomed the onset of his ultimate adventure in eternity. James Craig Werker was born on August 10, 1939, in Lafayette, Indiana, to Gerardus Petrus Werker (1899-1983, a former Dutch military officer) and Ivy Evelyn Coffin (1907-1989, from the Isle of Wight off the south coast of England). Jim’s parents moved to the vicinity of Cedar Crest, where Jim grew up ranching in the Sandia Mountains of rural New Mexico. The family moved to the South Valley of Albuquerque, where Jim attended high school. Jim and his parents lived part-time on the west coast of central Mexico, where Jim enjoyed youthful beach days of sun, fun, and fishing. Jim had the privilege of living life in many different ways—as a cowboy, rodeo bronc rider, outfitter-guide, hound trainer, and caver, all while serving Sandia National Labs for 34 years as a mechanical engineer. Jim was most content outside of four walls—ranching, hunting, fishing, camping, backpacking, kayaking, hiking, diving, caving, and finding caves. Jim shared his love of the outdoors with his wife and cave conservation partner of 28 years, daughters, extended family, and many friends. Jim is survived by his wife Val Hildreth-Werker; daughters—Debbie Werker, Renee Pleasanton and husband Wade, Katwin Hinerman, Jessica Costanzo and husband Chris, and Kelly Maestas and husband Adam; brother—Gerard Peter “Jerry” Werker; sister—Margaret Werker White; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; the caving community and friends around the world. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother—Robert “Bubbles” Metzinger; sisters—Barbara Jean Metzinger Morris and Johanna “Joey” Werker Schmidt. Jim and Val literally met in a cave, which launched them into three decades of love and partnership in monitoring, conserving, restoring, repairing, and photographing cave systems (married September 24,1994 at First Baptist Church, Lubbock, Texas). Jim and Val were honored with awards for coordinating and editing the internationally recognized book titled Cave Conservation and Restoration (NSS 2006, https://learnmore.caves.org/index.php/educational-materials/), which raised the bar for current best practices in sustainable cave stewardship and minimum-impact caving standards. With Val, Jim served as Joint Chief of the Conservation Division of the National Speleological Society (NSS) and established a legacy of cave conservation, restoration, speleothem repair, photomonitoring, and scientific exploration by training and educating generations of cavers in the states and abroad. In 2022 the NSS honored Jim with Conservation Chief Emeritus designation. A Memorial Celebration of Jim’s Life will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Hillsboro, New Mexico (a charming historic mining town of the old west where Jim and Val have resided since 2001). Memorial events include: 9:00-10:00 AM Travelers gather at Hillsboro Community Center 10:00 AM Memorial Celebration at Hillsboro Union Church Procession to Hillsboro Cemetery (2/3 mile walk or drive, your choice) Back to Hillsboro Community Center for New Mexico Chile Buffet, Slideshow, Jim-Memories, and Live Music. Guests are encouraged to be comfortable in denim, western wear, and hats for the hot sun! Memorial donations can be dedicated to Jim Werker at Save-the-Caves Fund. Search “CPN Save the Caves.” Or go directly to https://secure.givelively.org/donate/national-speleological-society/save-the-caves. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901; 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.