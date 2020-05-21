Robert Joseph Wells, aged 95, died on his birthday, May 8, 2020. He was born on May 8, 1925 in Eagle, Colorado.
Robert was a long time Truth or Consequences and Las Cruces resident. He joined the U.S. Navy Armed Guards in 1943 to 1945 as a gunner. After his discharge from the Navy, Robert worked for the cargo trains on the paint gang. Later he was employed at White Sands Missile Range as a Gate Guard and then later as an Electronic Technician with the National Range Directorate.
After retirement, he moved from Las Cruces to T-or-C where he enjoyed fishing, traveling, playing poker with his friends and visiting the local casinos. He was a very loving, kind and generous man. He was extremely proud of his Navy service and spoke of it often. Robert was especially proud of his two brothers who served in the military also. His brother Irvin was a POW during WWII and his brother Raymond retired from the Air Force. He loved his family very much and was always ready to lend a hand where needed.
He was preceded in death by wife, Mima Wells; father, Robert Augustus Wells; mother, Bessie Mae Greene; brothers: Irvin Wells and Raymond Wells; sister-in-law, Mary Wells; and nieces: Toni Lee Curtis and Peggy Hoerner.
He is survived by his son, Robert R. Wells; daughter-in-law, Nellie; daughter, Rosalee Wells; sister-in-law, Joyce Wells; adopted daughter, Shannon Wright; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation is planned with a private service at a later date.
