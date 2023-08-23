Shannon Thomas Fogle Weddle died June 8, 2023 at his home in Palomas, New Mexico, after a battle with cancer, and it recurred. Shannon was born August 12, 1972 in Encino, California.
His parents Deena and Bill Weddle survive him.
He was father of Dillan, Kristen, and granddaughter Zandra. Married to Donna Reeves and stepdad to Delaney, Zane, and grandson, Roman.
Shannon was a lifelong shooting sports enthusiast with awards from Cowboy Action Shooting competing in Arizona, California and New Mexico. He loved the outdoors, race cars, antiques and clocks. He and his wife, Donna, enjoyed all kinds of animals and fish, raising coy in ponds that he built. Shannon touched a lot of lives and he will be missed.
