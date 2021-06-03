Brandyn Trey Weddle
Lived In Yuma, AZ
Born in Tucson, AZ
Born 01/26/1998, Passed away on 05/22/2021
Survived By Grand Parents Bill and Deena Weddle
Mother Tonya Weddle, Brother Dillan Weddle, Sister Kristen Weddle
And Nieces and Nephews
