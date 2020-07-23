Raymond Webster, husband of Magda Webster, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020 with his family by his side. He had succumbed to his lengthy battle with Colon Cancer. He was born in El Paso, Texas on May 31, 1940.
Raymond enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1957, served in the Marine Corps Reserve for 13 years and retired from Southern Pacific Railroad after 21 years.
Raymond was a family man and cherished his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a loving husband, doting father, and a caring friend. His love for our country and dedication to service followed him throughout his life.
He is fondly remembered by spending countless days on the shores of Elephant Butte Lake where his love of boating and barbecuing was evident. Ray had the ability to positively impact others and took delight in being a jokester. He truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his spouse of 41 years, Magda Webster; four daughters: Connie Campos, Christy (Matt) Ramirez, Denise (Eddie) Cubillos and Jennifer Garza; grandchildren: Rito III (Barbara) and Michaelray Campos, Gabby and Christian Ramirez, Ryan and Nick Cubillos, and Christopher Garza; great-grandchildren: Calleigh, Lillian and Rito Campos IV; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Sr. and Juliana Webster; and his brother, Frank Webster, Jr.
The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Panagiotis Valilis and staff at Texas Oncology, Surgeon Dr. Mark Landeros, Claudia Moreno RN, and Luis Rivas CNA at Hospice El Paso. They would also like to thank Family Medicine Dr. William Adkins and The American Cancer Society for their unconditional care for Raymond. The family deeply appreciates all thoughts, prayers and expressions of sympathy.
A Celebration of Raymond's Life will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the San Jose Funeral Home, 10950 Pellicano Dr. El Paso, Texas. Please remember mouth coverings are mandated and social distancing is highly encouraged. An interment will follow at Memorial Pines Cemetery, 3061 Memorial Pines Lane, Sunland Park, New Mexico. Due to restrictions set in place by the State of New Mexico, gathering at the gravesite is limited to five people. The cemetery asks that you remain in your vehicle until your opportunity to pay respects to the family while maintaining guidelines set in place.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to San Jose Funeral Home and the Memorial Pines Cemetery.
