Chic James Wayne was born in Tucson, Arizona on July 23, 1940 to Chico and Juanita Wayne and passed away on June 6, 2020 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
He graduated from Mena, Arkansas and then enlisted in the United States Air Force in April 18, 1960 where he spent most of his time stationed at Eielson Air Force Base near Fair Banks, Alaska. He received an honorable discharge from active duty at Biggs Air Force Base in El Paso, Texas on January 8, 1964.
Being an avid hunter and someone who highly respected law enforcement, Chic then went to work for the Arizona Game and Fish Department where he held multiple assignments, most notably overseeing the buffalo herd at House Rock Valley Ranch on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. Chic held his AZGFD family close to his heart as he retired in 1993 and relocated to the Truth or Consequences, New Mexico area. He was hired by Ted Turner to work on the Ladder Ranch developing a buffalo herd for the next 12 years.
He was so proud of his three sons: Clinton (Amy) Wayne and Carl (Natalya) Wayne of Portland, Oregon, and Jimmy (Raynee) Wayne of Las Cruces, NM. His six grandchildren put a sparkle in his eye and softened his tough cowboy heart. He will be lovingly remembered by his brother, Bob (Judy) Skelton of St. Louis, Missouri; sister (at heart) Melanie Habibian of St. George, Utah; and the two mothers of his children.
Chic is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kay Wayne, and her son, Christopher. Chic was also preceded in death by Sherman and Farrice Jensen of Fredonia, AZ.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date in northern Arizona.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.