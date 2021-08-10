Waltraude Clara Ursala Waters, 90, a resident of Truth or Consequences since 1991, died on August 5, 2021 in Hobbs, NM. She was born on March 18, 1931 in Caroline, NY to Ewald Harwardt and Irma Francisca (Togel) Harwardt. Mrs. Waters owned and operated a rental business in Ruidoso, NM for 16 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE). Survivors include her son, Wayde Samuel Waters & wife, Teresa, of Hobbs, NM; grandchildren – Samuel Hughes & wife, Katherine, Amber Hughes, Jared Waters & wife, Randa, James Nelson, and Amber Nelson; great-grandchildren – Wyatt and Felicity Hughes, Cayden and Chayse Nelson, and Joslynn and Daniel Stevens; and nephews - Bobby Miller and David Miller; and niece, Mary Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ewald and Irma Francisca Harwardt; and her husband, Grover D. Waters; daughter, Ramona Russell; and sister, Gladys Miller. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery with Mr. Tim Haver officiating. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
