Wesley B. Wasson, 67, a longtime resident of Sierra County, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019. Wes was born October 7, 1952 to Paul and Ruthe (Willis) Wasson in McNary, Arizona.
Wes lived most of his life in Arizona, working as a painter. He was a proud member of the Arizona Painters Union and the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed cruising around on a side-by-side, camping, fishing and traveling. He especially enjoyed his trips to Mexico.
Wes is survived by his son, William G. Wasson; his brother, Ron Wasson; and his partner, Judy Whitney.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Wasson; brother, Reed Wasson; and his wife, Valerie Aagaard.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
