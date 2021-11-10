WARNEDavidNSPcropped.jpg

David Wayne “Crazy Dave” Warne, 66, a well-known face around Truth or Consequences, died on November 3, 2021 at UNM Hospital in Albuquerque, NM. Dave was born in Hawthorne, CA to William G. and Delena Rae (Hancock) Warne. Dave was a friend to all- seemingly knowing everyone in town. He loved making people laugh, and always had a good story to tell. He was a talented artist and enjoyed playing horseshoes. David’s proudest moment was becoming a grandpa aka  “Crappaw”. He was so proud and excited by everything his grandson did. He had previously worked at Bullock’s Grocery in the meat market and more recently could be found doing landscaping and yard work all around town. Left to carry on his memories are his daughters: Jordan Warne and Jesse Warne; beloved grandson, Mason (3); siblings: Tina Warne, Robert Warne, Mary Lee, Bill Ebe, and “Big Dave” a half brother he lost contact with. He was preceded in death by his parents and many good friends. Crazy Dave will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574.  For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.

