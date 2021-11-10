David Wayne “Crazy Dave” Warne, 66, a well-known face around Truth or Consequences, died on November 3, 2021 at UNM Hospital in Albuquerque, NM. Dave was born in Hawthorne, CA to William G. and Delena Rae (Hancock) Warne. Dave was a friend to all- seemingly knowing everyone in town. He loved making people laugh, and always had a good story to tell. He was a talented artist and enjoyed playing horseshoes. David’s proudest moment was becoming a grandpa aka “Crappaw”. He was so proud and excited by everything his grandson did. He had previously worked at Bullock’s Grocery in the meat market and more recently could be found doing landscaping and yard work all around town. Left to carry on his memories are his daughters: Jordan Warne and Jesse Warne; beloved grandson, Mason (3); siblings: Tina Warne, Robert Warne, Mary Lee, Bill Ebe, and “Big Dave” a half brother he lost contact with. He was preceded in death by his parents and many good friends. Crazy Dave will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:36:52 AM
Sunset: 05:09:10 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: NE @ 7mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:37:46 AM
Sunset: 05:08:32 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: NE @ 8mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:38:41 AM
Sunset: 05:07:55 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:39:36 AM
Sunset: 05:07:19 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: NE @ 7mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:40:31 AM
Sunset: 05:06:46 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SE @ 6mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:41:25 AM
Sunset: 05:06:14 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:42:20 AM
Sunset: 05:05:44 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: WSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.