Lucille M. Walther (better known as Terry) went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 2, 2022. She was born June 28, 1926 to a strong Christian mother, Olive Johnson, and hard working father, Harvey Johnson.
Terry was one of six children and worked hard throughout her life, but managed to remain a gentle caring person.
Preceding her in death is her husband, Dale Walther; son, Tommy Holloman, of Denver, Colorado; and grandson, Daniel Holloman.
She is survived by two children: Paul (Art) Holloman of Pagosa Springs, CO and Linda Thornton of Truth or Consequences, NM. Mrs. Walther is also survived by four grandchildren: Alina, Steve, Denny and Joey; eight great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Church of the Butte on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Joe Byers officiating.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901; (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfunerlhome.com.
