Pamela Ann Walenta, 74, of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, passed away at her home on Friday, July 10, 2020. Pam was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on February 17,1946. She was the oldest of Kelly and Patrick Foti’s five children.
Pam graduated from Lincoln High School, located in Wisconsin Rapids, in 1964. It was in Milwaukee that she met and married Greg Walenta in 1970. Together they raised three boys in the New Berlin area.
After working for years in both Milwaukee and Wisconsin Rapids, Pam moved to Truth or Consequences to join her mother, Kelly, in retirement. Together they enjoyed crafting, the warm New Mexico weather, and peaceful days. Pam loved to read, drink a good cup of coffee, play games, and hear about her grandchildren’s shenanigans.
Pam was preceded in death by her son, Robert Walenta; her mother, Kelly; and father, Patrick Foti.
Pam is survived by her sons: James (Victoria) Walenta of Bonduel, WI and David (Tanya) Walenta of Sussex, WI; her grandchildren: Olivia, Lucas, Matthew, Brynn and Nalene; her brothers: Tom and John; as well as her sisters: Patsy and Bev (Chris); along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at Holy Apostles Church, New Berlin, WI, at a later date.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
