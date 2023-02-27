Darwin Hugh Vetter went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 25, 2023. He died at age 80 in Las Cruces, New Mexico after a lifelong struggle with cardiac disease. In 2006 he was diagnosed with cancer. The metastatic cancer eventually took over his entire body in 2023. Darwin and wife Fern, of 61 years, lived in the Elephant Butte, NM area for 25 years, having retired at age 55 from El Paso, TX to help take care of Fern’s mother, who was widowed and had Alzheimer’s disease.
Darwin is survived by his wife, Fern Dolores Morris Vetter; daughters Shelly Marie Vetter Barnett (Charles) of El Paso, TX and Randi Marcelle Vetter Mallory (Les), of Santa Teresa, NM; grandsons Marine Sgt. Keaton Chase Barnett, Camp Pendleton, California, Colton Pierce Barnett, El Paso, TX and Aaron Fontaine Mallory, Santa Teresa, NM; and his sister-in-law, Janet Vetter, of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Also surviving are Paco, Darwin’s companion Terrier; Darwin’s buddy, Brandon Hardowin of Truth or Consequences; brother-in-law, Brian Morris (Linda); lifetime friend, Dr. John H. Morgan; god friend, Pastor Joe Lucero; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Darwin is preceded in death by his mother Onzell Janway Vetter, father Thomas Harry Vetter, brother George Thomas Vetter.
Darwin was born to Thomas and Onzell Vetter on November 21, 1941 in El Paso, Texas where he grew up, went to school, worked in several mechanical and electrical jobs until he decided on a career with Phelps Dodge Copper Corporation at the age of 21.
Darwin met his future wife, Fern Morris in the fifth-grade and they were married in 1961 after graduating high school. They continued their educations; Darwin to schools of work-related subjects. He especially enjoyed Vickers Hydraulics Institute in Dearborn, Michigan where he was top in his class and was certified to teach Hydraulics.
Darwin was a Design Engineer. He entered his Phelps Dodge career as a Journeyman Electrician, was promoted to designing, building and maintaining everything necessary for producing copper in its many forms, not only in El Paso but in world-wide copper properties. He spent much time in New York, Michigan, Silver City, Arizona, Chicago, Canada, England, Finland, implementing certain equations and improvements from his designs. Darwin was promoted to Senior Refinery Maintenance Superintendent. He retired after 34 years of service.
He wrote seven credit-hour courses for El Paso Community College including: Electrical Power Distribution and Hydraulics and Pneumatics. Darwin was approached by the college to hire on as an evening instructor to teach not only the courses he had written but several others as well. Work was his passion.
Darwin served on several committees, including UTEP’s Mining and Refining Metal Ore.
While in El Paso, Darwin was an appointed Trustee for Cielo Vista Church and was a layman youth minister working alongside the, then, young John H. Morgan. Darwin also kept a fleet of seven school busses in working condition to pick up children for Sunday school as well as summer high school youth camps, California summer fun trips, Monarch Colorado Snow Camp.
He taught bible classes to an enrollment of more than 100 high school students each week.
Darwin loved staying busy! He belonged to the Ft. Bliss Rod and Gun Club where he enjoyed teaching youth classes on Firearm Etiquette. He belonged to the International Christian Motorcycle Association. Motocross competition was fun to him and he was the winner of several trophies, although he raced in the teenage division starting at age 40.
Darwin loved music and always sang acapella (alone and without instruments). His favorite song was MercyMe’s, I Can Only Imagine (in reference to Heaven). Darwin had a giving heart and loved sharing what he knew with others whether he was teaching, mentoring or just helping, he was there.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 4 at 10:00 a.m. at Truth Tabernacle, 1911 S. Broadway, T-or-C, New Mexico. Pastor Joe Lucero will officiate. A Graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Evergreen East Cemetery, 12400 Montana, El Paso, TX (915-855-4007).
For those who wish to send donations in Darwin’s memory, in lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in his name.
Arrangements are by Baca’s Funeral Chapel, Las Cruces, New Mexico:
575-527-2222
And by Evergreen East El Paso, Texas:
915-855-4007.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.