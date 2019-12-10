Janet Rae Vest, 71, a lifelong resident of Truth or Consequences, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Janet was born on September 17, 1948 to Hobert and Rachel (Cady) Floyd. She worked at Ben Archer Health Center and was a faithful member of the New Hope Revival Church. Janet enjoyed volunteering her time at the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Hobert Floyd, Sr. and Rachel Floyd; her husband, Jaime Vest; son, Timothy Vest, Sr.; and her brother, Hobert Floyd Jr.
She is survived by her daughters: Sheila Pesko and her husband David, Paige Vest, and Leah Smith and her husband Timothy; her grandchildren: Timothy Vest Jr., Sean Vest, Seth Vest, Eric Vest and his wife Vanessa, Matthew Pesko, Sarah Pesko, Rachel Barela and her husband Allen Michael, and Zachary Brearley; siblings: Barbara Lucas and Harris Floyd.
She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the New Hope Revival Church (800 E. 3 rd Ave.) with Pastor Caleb Cooper officiating.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. and Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 Cedar, T. or C., NM, 575/894-2574. For online memorial message please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
