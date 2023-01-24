Darlene Kay Malcomson Velzy was called home by her Savior and Lord Jesus on January 22, 2023. She was born in Leroy, Minnesota, November 16th, 1938 to Ernie and Martha Malcomson.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ernie and Martha (Timmerman) Malcomson, siblings Dale Malcomson, Joyce (Malcomson) Knight, Bonnie (Malcomson) Harold, husband Don Velzy and baby boy Velzy.
She is survived by siblings Clark & Marguerite Malcomson and Marjorie (Malcomson) Mehring, all of Minnesota and numerous nieces and nephews scattered across the country; children Nanci (Velzy) Umphres, George West, Texas, David & Jeannie Velzy, Las Palomas; step children Susan Velzy of Texas and Garry Velzy of New York; grandchildren Tyrell Umphres of George West Texas and Boone Umphres of Riviera, Texas.
Darlene was raised in a loving, musically inclined family in Minnesota, moving to New York as a young adult where she met and married Don in 1961. She worked by his side in their various endeavors for more than 50 years. They moved a manufacturing company across the country to New Mexico in 1971. In the ensuing years, along with running the business they farmed, at times raising alfalfa, triticale and hogs. They also ran a few head of cattle with a neighbor for a few years. For a short period of time she was a relief dispatcher in the Sheriff’s office and assisted Don when he was firearms instructor for the Sheriff’s department.
After moving to Sierra County, Don and Darlene rarely missed a weekend night of dancing to music by Tudy Romero and his band.
Darlene was diagnosed with brittle diabetes at the age of 25. She lost the vision of one eye in her early 40’s making her legally blind. That did not slow her down much. She was always busy about the farm with housework and outdoor chores, putting her hand to whatever needed doing. She also was active in a local non-denominational church in the choir and teaching Sunday School for many years.
After Don’s passing in 2012, she was picked up by the Senior Center van where she volunteered at the center a few days a week until decades of fighting diabetes began to take their toll on her health.
Her last years were spent as a resident of the nursing home in Truth or Consequences where she spent her time playing bingo, doing word search puzzles and listening to audio books, moving under her own power around the nursing center up until the last month.
Darlene left a legacy of faith in Jesus, love of music, kindness, honesty and hard work. She will be missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.