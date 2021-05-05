VARBLE.tif

William Charles Varble, Jr., 60, a longtime resident of Arrey, NM died peacefully at his residence on April 30, 2021. Bill was born in Long Beach, CA to William C. Varble, Sr. and Ellen (Peck) Varble. He was a Heavy Equipment Mechanic and a retired volunteer Firefighter with the Arrey/Derry Fire Department. Bill is survived by his sons: Kyle Charles Varble and wife Ashley Jordan and Alex Edward Varble and wife Ila; granddaughter, Riley May Varble; sister: April Varble; as well as many friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Paula J. Varble; and his sister, Sue Varble. Cremation has taken place and services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. &amp; Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.

