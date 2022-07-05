Arnold (Sonny) Valenzuela passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 surrounded by family at his home in T. Or C, NM. He is survived by his wife, Eva of 55 years; his 3 children – Victor (Erika), Stephen (Heather), Michelle (Joseph) and 11 grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in T or C, NM on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Michael Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery with Military Honors. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901; 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
