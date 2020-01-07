Charlotte Urbanski passed away suddenly and peacefully at her home on December 15, 2019. She was born in 1951 to Dr. John C. Jeffries andVirginia M. Jeffries in Kentucky.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents and her devoted husband, Stan Urbanski in 2009.
She is survived by her two older sisters: Victoria Atherton and Margaret Fairchild; her children: Lara Clement and Peter Urbanski; son-in-law, Brandon Clement; and two granddaughters: Kara and Natalie Clement.
She grew up in a loving family and married the love of her life on the beach in Hawaii in 1972. Char and Stan traveled the world together before settling in her favorite place on Earth,“Pie in the Sky Ranch” in Caballo. She followed the model of her mother to passionately love and advocate for her children and keep a happy home whether in a tree house in Hawaii, are modeled bus in California, or her country home in New Mexico.
Beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, her presence will be sorely missed.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory,LLC,303 Cedar, Truth or Consequences, NM, 575-894-2574.For online memorial messages please visitwww.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
