Hugh Turner, lifelong resident of Sierra County, passed away August 29, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Turner, of Truth or Consequences, NM; daughters - Delane Dunagan of Benson, AZ, and Charla Turner of Hatch, NM; son, Leo Turner of Silver City, NM; sister, Mary (Fred) McDonald of McNeal, AZ; four grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by parents, Leo and Lana Turner; sisters - Martha Turner and Elizabeth Green; and daughters - Stormy and Gidget Turner.
Hugh left home at an early age to pursue the life of a cowboy. In later life, he worked construction and mining.
His greatest joy was his family. He will be deeply missed and forever loved.
Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. and Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.