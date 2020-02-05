Robert Kenneth Trygstad, 74, died at his home in Truth or Consequences, NM on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was born to John and Gloria (Mirkovich) Trygstad and raised in Long Beach, Cali; where he graduated from Gardena High School.
Robert had a great love for sports and excelled in football, playing for Washington State before being drafted into the NFL by the Minnesota Vikings in 1967. After being traded to the New York Giants he went on to play for the Montreal Alouettes and the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League. Football is what he loved and took great pride in.
He is survived by his three sons: Greg Trygstad of Lake, Michigan, Todd Trygstad of Fairbanks, Alaska and James Trygstad of Kona, Hawaii, as well as their mother, Sandy Baumunk; two sisters: JoAnn and Karen; and his friend and caregiver, Rosalind Russell. Bob will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.