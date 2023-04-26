Tyler Richard Trusty, 35, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 in White Signal,
NM. He was born in Albuquerque, NM on April 16, 1988.
When Ty was 13 years old he moved to Caballo, NM and lived with his Aunt Alma
and Uncle Bob Grantham. He went to school and worked the ranch with his Uncle
“Bobby G”. Bobby G bought him his first horse “Badger”. Ty was born a cowboy
and loved working the ranch. When he was 21, Bobby G passed away. Ty worked
in Texas in the oil fields for a time and returned to Las Cruces, NM. He was
employed by Toro Rock until his passing. Ty was friends with everyone he met
and he took care of his friends. He was loyal to the end.
Survivors include his mother, Patty Trusty; brother and best friend, Dakota Trusty
and Nina Osuna; nieces, Jayla Gallegos and Shaycee Rae Trusty; aunts - Charlotte
Hall and husband, Willard, and Alma Weldy and husband, John; and cousins –
Jimbo Hall, Shawna Hall, Jordy Gurule, and Stuart Grantham. Other survivors
include his friends/brother and sister-in-law Josh and Shelby Montano; nephews
Julian, Seth, and Kasen, and niece, Mayzie Montano; close friends, Justin Roberts
and family, Tucker Ham, Treyson Johnson, Bill Goodson, Joe Chatfield, Shawn
Woods, and Si Ragsdale. He was preceded in death by his grandparents - Dick and
Edna Gordon, and Tommy and Joan Trusty; and his friend, Adam Peterson.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 6:00 P.M. at the
Caballo Church. Honorary Pallbearers will be Josh Montano, Justin Roberts, Joe
Chatfield, Si Ragsdale, Tucker Ham, Treyson Johnson, Bill Goodson, Shawn
Woods, Jimbo Hall, and Stuart Grantham.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory,
LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For memorial
messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
