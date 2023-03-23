John Mark Trujillo passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 in Carson City Nevada. Mark was born Dec 3, 1951 in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico to Elizabeth (Hill) and Herminio Trujillo. He was the first grandchild for his grandparents, Jose and Alfides Truijllo.
Mark joined the Army at age 17 as an Army Medical Corpsman with the 172nd Infantry Brigade of the United States Army stationed at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, where he received the National Defense Service Medal.
He moved to the South Lake Tahoe, California area after his service in the Army and worked his career as a tradesman in the construction business. He lived throughout the state of Nevada, finally settling in Carson City. He enjoyed and loved many things such as riding Harleys, adventuring and traveling, and he had an appetite for reading Westerns and mystery novels.
Mark was an eternal optimist, had more than nine lives, and just that many more loves, and he had friends in every town and in every bar.
His family was the most important thing in his life. He carried his New Mexico family and heritage always in his heart.
Mark is survived by his nieces: Catherine, Margaret, and Jessie; great-niece, Cruz; and great-nephew, Sage; his sister, Teri; aunts: Lila, Gloria, Tíos Placido and Issac, and so many cousins and the rest of his loving family as well as many friends throughout the United States.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, followed by a graveside service at Hot Springs Cemetery.
