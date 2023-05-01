Genoveva Bencomo Trujillo, age 86, of Albuquerque passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on
April 22, 2023. She was born on June 21, 1936 in Arrey, NM to Gregorio Bencomo and Elvira Grijalva.
Genoveva was born and raised in Arrey, New Mexico. She moved to Las Cruces and worked at White Sands
Missile Range until she retired. In 1985 she moved back to Arrey where she played guitar in the church choir. In
2019, due to health issues she relocated to Albuquerque until her passing. She remained a devout Catholic
throughout her life, emphasizing devotion to the Virgin Mary.
Those left to mourn her include her three sons Roger Trujillo and his wife Donna and their children Rachel and
Roger II, Albert Trujillo and his children Amanda and Kassandra, and Ely Trujillo and his wife Kaoru and
daughter Sara. She also leaves two sisters Emma Vega and Elvira Tafoya.
She was preceded in death by her parents Gregorio and Elvira Bencomo, her siblings Lucia, Isaac, Emilio, Celso,
Gregorio, and her son Joseph Trujillo.
Funeral services will be held on Friday May 5, 2023 at Mission of San Jose Church, 54060 Arrey School Road in
Arrey. Visitations will begin at 10:00 A.M. The prayer vigil is scheduled to begin at 11:00 A.M. with the Funeral
Mass to be celebrated at 11:30 A.M. Following the service cremation will take place and Inurnment of the
cremains will be on Monday May 8, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at the Arrey Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are
Raymond Bencomo, Adrian Bencomo, Paul Tafoya, Luis Vega, Albert Trujillo and Roger Trujillo II.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca’s Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset
Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for “Veterans and Family Memorial Care.” For online
condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.