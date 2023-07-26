James “Jim” Frederick Troyer, age 82 of Dovray, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Windom Good Samaritan Society. A private family service will be held at the family home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Humane Society or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Westbrook Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
James Frederick Troyer was born March 22, 1941 in Milwaukee, WI to George and Blanche (Petersen) Troyer. He graduated from Bay View High School in Milwaukee in 1959 and is a 1963 graduate of the University of Colorado in Greeley, CO where he majored in Journalism and Spanish. He married Mary Alice Eadie in Pueblo, CO on August 15, 1965. The couple lived at Air Force bases in South Carolina, Nevada, Idaho, California and Virginia and spent two years in Ankara, Turkey. Upon his retirement from the Air Force in 1983, they moved to Winona, MN where he worked at the Winona Daily News until moving to Crystal Lake, IL where he worked at the Northwest Herald. He retired with his wife to Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri in 1992 and moved to Austin, MN in 1997. Jim worked as a reporter for the Stewartville Star and the Austin Post Bulletin newspapers. In 2014, they moved to Dovray, MN. Jim enjoyed wintering in New Mexico for many years.
Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years Mary Alice; 2 sons: Tylon Thomas (Jody Green) of Stockton, MN & Cyprian Richard (Amy Adelmann) of Hopkins, MN; 4 grandchildren: Addia Mae (Tori), Evan Edward James, Dylan Scott (Felicia) & Hannah Marie Troyer; and one great-grandson Owen. He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Richard, Thomas and Sherry.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.