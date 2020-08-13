Stanley J. Trout, born February 28, 1952 in Yakima, Washington to James and Shirley Trout, passed away August 7, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.
Stan grew up in Selah, WA graduating from Selah High School in 1970. He was very active in sports, lettering in baseball, football and basketball. Stan also enjoyed playing the drums. After graduation, he participated in the Yakima Summer Slo-Pitch Softball leagues.
Stan enlisted in the United States Army Reserves, serving from 1972 through 1977. From an early age he was always a hard and dedicated worker. He helped his family milking the cows and all the other chores that come with a small farm. As a teenager he worked in the orchards of the Yakima Valley, eventually becoming a carpenter. Stan worked as a carpenter for over 30 years throughout the Yakima area until his retirement in 2007.
After retiring, Stan began to pursue his new favorite sport – golf, by traveling throughout the west and beyond enjoying the golf courses and people along the way. It was during his travels that he found his favorite – Sierra Del Rio Golf Course in Elephant Butte. He enjoyed the golf course and community so much that he decided to stay. Stan talked often about the great golf and the good friends and neighbors in the community. He loved the area very much.
Stan was preceded in death by his father, James.
He is survived by his son, James (Susan), and grandson, Leo; his mother, Shirley Trout; brothers: Doug, Mark and Bill (Joanie); his sister, Jane (John); along with numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, cousins and a great many friends.
The family would especially like to acknowledge Stan’s many friends at Sierra del Rio Golf Course and other great friends: Sharon, Alex, Rosa and Ernie. Apologies to those closest to Stan that we missed. Thanks very much for being his friend.
Graveside services will be held August 14, 2020 at Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima, WA.
