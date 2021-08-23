Janet Kay Tracy, 59, loving wife, mother, sister, friend, and volunteer firefighter made the ultimate sacrifice while serving her community on July 20, 2021. She is survived by her wife, Anita Palladino; 4 children, Joe and wife Crystal, with children Kassandra and Katelyn; Mallorie and husband Brian with child Kenneth; John IV and wife Kristina with children Jayden, Alex, Gracie, Adelynn, John V, and Jacob; Elizabeth and wife Brittney with child Bryson; as well as many friends and family members. Janet had a heart of gold that she spread to everyone she met. She was a community activist, giving her time to many community organizations and events, including Toys for Tots, Jammies for Veterans, the VFW 1377, American Legion 44, Moose Lodge 2050, and last but not least, the Caballo Volunteer Fire Department. She served as the secretary for the fire department, as well as, serving as a volunteer fire fighter. Janet found her happiness through helping those around her and left a lasting impact across the entire community. Janet was remembered during a Memorial Service on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 10:00AM at the Truth or Consequences Civic Center (400 W. 4th Street, Truth or Consequences, NM 87901). Arrangements were by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. and Sierra Crematory, LLC. 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com
