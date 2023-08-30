Margaret Norene Gardner Tow, 86, passed away Aug. 8, 2023 in the hospital in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She lived independently until just weeks before her death. She was born in Deming on July 17, 1937.
Norene was raised in and attended school in Silver City, NM after her parents moved to the Shrine Mine west of Silver. She met Royce Sam Tow toward the end of high school and they married just after she graduated, on Sept. 10, 1955.
The couple moved throughout the years as Sam’s career required and lived at times in Las Cruces, Riverside, CA, T-or-C, Gallup, Aztec, and Silver City.
Norene worked odd jobs to allow her to be present for her three boys and was known to craft, create and penny-pinch to make sure everyone had what they needed. She often had a garden, and canned, froze and dried foods for their family. She also was known for her welcoming heart and her ability to easily make friends and maintain relationships throughout her life. “If she ever knew your birthday or anniversary, it was likely in her calendar and you were going to get a card, maybe weeks in advance.”
She helped teach all three of her boys to hunt and fish, and when she was in the mountains with family, she was the happiest. She quilted, and sewed clothes for her boys when they were little. She loved Christmas and decorating, antiques and collections.
Norene relocated back to T-or-C in order to enjoy her later years, dancing and working on behalf of the New Mexico Old Time Fiddler’s Association to build membership and promote the dances and events.
Norene and Sam had three children: Roger Del and wife, Caroline, from Albuquerque, NM, Daryl Lyn and wife, Holly, from Silver City, NM, and James Coy and spouse, JohnPaul, from Rio Rancho, NM.
She was preceded in death by Royce Sam Tow; her parents, Charles “Gib” and Lola Prestridge Gardner; and her oldest sister, Dorothy Gardner Taylor.
She had five granddaughters: Heather, Britney and her husband, Ryan Trump, Elizabeth, Stacia and her husband, Mikhail Grigoriev, and Meredith Grace; one grandson, Stuart, and wife, Julianna Tow; plus two bonus grandsons, Jacob and Will Moore. She also had one great-granddaughter, Ruth, and one great-grandson, Devlin, all of whom she adored. She is also survived by her brother, Charles Sonny Gardner, and wife, Jacque, of Silver City; one sister, Geneva Adams of Portales, NM; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and family from both the Tow and Gardner sides that she continued to stay in close touch with.
A memorial service and celebration of life will take place Saturday, Oct. 14, at 3:00 p.m. at the Fellowship Alliance Church, 1601 E. Sixth Ave., Truth or Consequences, NM, with the Rev. Bill Winkler officiating.
Honorary pallbearers are all her beloved grandchildren and spouses.
The family will provide dinner and the church will provide desserts at a reception following the service. “After dinner we encourage you to join our family and celebrate our Mom at the New Mexico Old Time Fiddler’s Playhouse, 710 Elm Street, Truth or Consequences, NM, for great music and dancing, just like she loved to do every time she had the chance.”
Please email ctow@sbcglobal.net or call or text 713-501-3231 to allow for a meal count by Oct. 5, 2023.
The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to all the caregivers and health care workers who helped contribute to their mom’s quality of life. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, please make donations to The New Mexico Old Time Fiddler’s Association, P.O. Box 469, Truth or Consequences, NM 87901-0469.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.