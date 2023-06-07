Lucia “Lucy” Archuleta Torres, 82, passed away Friday evening, May 12, 2023, at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, NM. A combined rosary and mass will be celebrated by Reverend Michael Williams Friday, June 16, at 10:00am, at Kirikos Family Funeral Home Chapel, 303 Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM. Interment will be private at a later date.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Remedios “Remy” A. Bourguet. Lucy is survived by her daughters, Kerry Torres (Tim Richardson) of Queen Creek, AZ; Lisa Brown (Jay) of Arlington, TX; grandson, Ryan Propps (Samantha) and great-grandchildren, Kylie and Bryce, of Queen Creek, AZ; sister, Alfides “Alfie” A. Chavez; brother, Higinio “Gene” Archuleta; as well as her nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
Lucy was born on September 3, 1940, in Hot Springs, NM, to Anselmo and Carlota (Trujillo) Archuleta. Her formative years were spent on a cattle ranch, “La Jaralosa”, in Sierra County. She attended public schools in Hot Springs, NM. Lucy married Gregorio “Greg” Torres in 1957 and they had two daughters. She graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1960.
During her life Lucy lived in Ruidoso, NM, Show Low, AZ, Mesa, AZ, Alto, NM and spent her final years in Las Cruces, NM.
After a successful career in the telecommunications industry and retiring after 32 years from GTE, Lucy took her love of books and children into jobs with the Mesa Public Library and Mesa Public Schools. Subsequently, she worked for and retired from Boeing.
Lucy was a fun, independent, loving person who enjoyed caring for and spending time with family and friends. She loved animals, especially her beloved pet dogs. She also liked reading, learning, writing, crafting, skiing, dancing, watching movies and genealogy. She was a great storyteller and could hold everyone’s attention with her jokes.
A Memorial Celebration Service will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at the Kirikos Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Michael Williams officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley (ASCMV), (ascmv.org), (575) 382-0018; or Mesilla Valley Hospice (MVH) in Las Cruces, NM(mvhospice.org), (575) 523-4700.
Local arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
