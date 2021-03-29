Christine Jo Torres, 50, died March 17, 2021. She was born February 2, 1971 in Truth or Consequences, NM. Christine was raised on UJ Ranch where she rode horses and hunted with her dad, Joe Torres and grandfather, Cris Trujillo. She rodeoed with her sister competing in poles, goat tying and barrels. She loved her horse Yellow Cat. After high school Christine moved to Albuquerque where she worked cleaning swimming pools and took landscaping classes, ultimately moving back to T or C and owning a landscaping business. She also worked with her father at Midway Boat Storage for many years. She enjoyed helping her mom on the ranch and was loved by her family and friends. Christine is survived by her mother, Sally Bullock and Phil Mullen; sister, Denise Torres; brother, JJ Torres; aunt, Mary Lou Smith; cousins: Manny Sanchez and his wife Leslie and Mark Sanchez and his wife Gina. Per Christine’s wishes there will be no service.
The family would like to thank everyone for your prayers, calls, cards, flowers, food and support. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
