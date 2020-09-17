Maureen “Mo” Kathleen Tooley, 80, a lifelong resident of Sierra County, New Mexico died Friday afternoon, September 11, 2020 at the New Mexico Veterans’ Home. Maureen was born April 5, 1940 in Los Angeles, California to the late Eugene R. and Mildred V. (McCauley) Walsh.
Mo attended New Mexico Western College in Silver City, NM in 1959. On February 17, 1961 she married Robert Owen Tooley. They raised two sons, Paul Eugene, and James Robert.
Maureen worked in the family business (The Herald Publishing Co., Inc.) for over 50 years. She enjoyed playing golf and bowling. She received the national award of Outstanding Young Women of America in 1969. Mo served on many local boards and organizations, including the Truth or Consequences Municipal School Board and the Truth or Consequences Planning & Zoning Board. She was a member of the Junior Woman’s Club, T-or-C Ladies Golf Association, and Chamber of Commerce, to name a few.
Maureen was preceded in death by her late husband, Robert Owen Tooley (1998) and sister, Michelle Holden (2007) and a niece, Barbara Holden (1965).
She is survived by her two sons: Paul Tooley (Lee Ann) and James Tooley (Suzi); five grandchildren: Evan (LeAnne) Tooley, Karah Tooley, Jack Tooley, Wyatt Tooley and Jenna Tooley; one sister, Patsy Cryer, of Truth or Consequences, NM; brother in law, Mike Tooley (Loretta), of Truth or Consequences, NM; two nephews, five nieces and many great nieces and great nephews.
No funeral service has been scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901; 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
