Sharon A. Tolstedt
Sharon A. Tolstedt, beloved mother and friend, passed away on June 8th, 2023 at the age of 82. Sharon is survived by her daughters Lisa Nix (Ernie) and Buffy Tolstedt (Gregory Vinson); her Grandchildren David Nix (Marie) and Joseph Nix (Teri); and four great grandchildren Kolby, Whitney, Jakson and Lucas. She is preceded in death by her husband Dean Tolstedt, sister Bev Morehead, and granddaughters Whitney Nix and Melissa Dorius.
Sharon had many interests in life including painting watercolor art, square dancing, and golf. She was a competitive swimmer early in life and could often be found at a lake skiing on top of her husband Dean’s shoulders. Sharon was a lover of fun, and was often involved in the occasional card game or bridge club. When she moved to Elephant Butte, she became a quail watcher and feeder. Wordle was the newest game of choice and she had a nightly Hearts card battle against “Marta.”
Sharon dedicated over thirty years to Truth or Consequences’ Sierra Vista Hospital administrative teams and behavioral health departments. She was involved in the Hospital’s Community Health Foundation and did what she could to make sure the hospital received the resources they needed.
Sharon will be buried with her husband in Alliance, Nebraska at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Community Health Foundation, c /o Mark Filosa, PO Drawer 391, Truth or Consequences, NM 87901
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.