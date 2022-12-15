Theresa Ann Tibbetts, 69, a longtime resident of Sierra County passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer. Terri was born in Long Beach, CA to Joseph and Emily Bauer. She and her family moved to Connecticut when she was a young child. Terri, or Mama Bear, as she was affectionately called, had a deep passion for music and animals. She was a free spirit throughout her life, living life to the fullest wherever she went. She even attended Woodstock in 1969! She also enjoyed watching movies and spending time with her family. Theresa is survived by her husband of 17 years, John Tibbetts; her children: Anthony Bombela and his wife Krystal, Haydee Holsapple and her husband Chad, and Theresa Crumbly; Grandchildren: Bella Evelyn Rose Bombela, California Rose Holsapple, Haydee Elise Crumbly, Beawulf, Liviathan, Kylie, Michael, Dominic, and Dimitri. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Emily Bauer. Mama Jamba will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her. “If roses could talk, they would say: Why do we have to be so far away? Just remember any time of the day, the roses you see will be me. I will not forget the day when you came my way. Because it is very hard for two roses to be so far away. Love, C.B.” Poem by husband, John. Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
