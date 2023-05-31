Robert Earl Thornton. The Love of my life and best friend left me to be with our Lord, May 11, 2023. Robert was born July 3, 1948 in Mitchell, IN. Mother, Minnie Dorothy Green and Father, Dean Clair Thornton, one sister, four brothers, resided in the Davenport, IA area.
Robert joined the U.S. Army in 1966, spent 18 years in Europe and 13 months in Vietnam. He married Marian on May 3, 1984 at Ft. Ord., CA. After retiring with 24 years of service from the U.S. Army in October 1991, he attended college at NMSU, acquiring degrees in Legal Assistance and Computer Technology. He then went to work for Immigration and Naturalization, Customs and Border Protection, where he spent 19 years in El Paso on the Paso del Norte Bridge. He retired from CBP in January 2015 and moved to Truth or Consequences, NM.
Robert was predeceased by his Paternal and Maternal Grandparents, Father, Mother and Brother, Donald Gary Thornton.
Survived by his wife, Marian Dunlap Thornton of Williamsburg, NM. Brother, Leslie Brooks (Vicki) Thornton of Silvis, IL., Sister, Linda Lee Reiman (Ed Shuttleworth) of Bennett, IA. And Brother, Daniel Roger Thornton of Davenport, IA.
Robert had many friends in many places, and all will miss his smile and wit. His cremains will be put in hallowed ground at the Angel Fire Veterans Memorial and Cemetery, where he loved and visited many times, at a later date.
Please donate to the Veterans Memorial Park. 996 S. Broadway, Truth or Consequences, NM in lieu of flowers.
