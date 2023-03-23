Wayne Thompson passed away peacefully at home on March 17, 2023 at the age of 76.
He was proud to be a Vietnam Veteran. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, dancing and a good game of cribbage.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings; and his wife, Brenda.
He is survived by his two children, Doug Thompson and Cyndi Purvis; and his grandson, Aidan Baca-Thompson.
There will be no public service.
