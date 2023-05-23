John Edward Thomas, Jr., better known as Eddie, passed away on May 19, 2023 in Truth or Consequences, NM. Eddie was born on December 23, 1942 to John and Virginia (Dial) Thomas in Odessa, TX. He later graduated from the University of Texas.
Eddie spent many years as a banker and later, after deciding retirement wasn’t for him, he went on to be an electrician. He had many hobbies and interest, such as breeding and racing quarter horses, and spending time with friends and family. Eddie was most content on the golf course.
He was survived by his wife of 38 years, Melody Thomas; his twin daughters: Jennifer Thomas and Jessica Siddens and her husband, Doug Siddens; grandsons: Phillip Darley, Jason Fiveash, Justin Fiveash, and Gary Graham; and great grandchildren: Lane, Wes, Emily, Ross and Waylan.
Eddie was greatly loved and will continue to live in the hearts of his beloved family and friends forever.
Cremation has taken place, and no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
