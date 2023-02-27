It is with a heavy heart I announce the passing of my soulmate, Robert Blake Theobald on Monday, February 13, 2023. He was born on August 9, 1950 in Holdrege, Nebraska to John Conrad and Metta Blair (Beeler) Theobald.
He grew up in Beaver City/ Furnas County, Nebraska. Graduated from Beaver City High School on May 24, 1969. Enlisted in the Navy and was off to boot camp on May 26, 1969. While in training, he was also trained in radio communication. After boot camp, he was assigned to the USS Sacramento. Most of the time he was on the Naval Ship, but did have land duty in Vietnam with the Army. Blake was released from active duty and transferred to the Naval Reserve on April 11, 1973 until May 25,1975. With his honorable discharge, the decorations he earned were National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Army Commendation Medal.
After returning to civilian life, his profession was carpentry. He could build anything from the ground up, but finish carpentry was his calling and what he enjoyed the most.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Teresa (Teré) Theobald; son, Kelley John Theobald; daughter, Rosa Blair Theobald; granddaughters – Kayley-Joe Marie Theobald Salas and Amber Rose Theobald; grandson, Carlos Blake Theobald Salas; sister, Karen LaVonne Theobald/Hardenbrook; brother, Charles Keith Theobald; and numerous cousins, friends, and the Trujillo family. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Metta Theobald; brothers – Conrad Kelley Theobald and John David Theobald; father-in-law, Louis Trujillo and mother-in-law, Dora (Aguirre) Trujillo; sisters-in-law, Gloria Marie Trujillo Baca and Patricia Ann Danials/Theobald.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the Kirikos Family Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901; 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
