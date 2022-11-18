Jan Billings Thedford passed away after a brief illness on October 29, 2022 at her home in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, leaving a hole in the hearts of her loving husband, Ted Thedford and large blended family, as well as in the social and civic fabric of the city she considered her hometown.
Jan was born on February 11, 1951, to Dixie and Darwood Billings in Albuquerque, NM, when her father was stationed at Kirtland Air Force Base. Her family ultimately settled in Vermont where she graduated from Essex High School in Essex Junction, Vermont in 1969. She soon married and had two sons during her first marriage.
Described by son Joe as a “free spirit,” Jan found her most gratifying vocations were helping people during national disaster recovery efforts by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and later in energetic medicine. She and Ted Thedford met in 1989 in the aftermath of Hurricane Hugo, when he too began work with FEMA. Always at the top of the list of requested personnel, for 17 years Jan aided FEMA disaster recovery efforts from the East Coast to the South Pacific.
Widowed in 1995, Ted and Jan married in 1997. In 2000 the couple moved to Truth or Consequences, where Ted had earlier purchased property on which together they subsequently built their home.
Here, too, she proved herself indispensable, “blossoming” – Ted’s word – into a tireless community volunteer when she put down permanent roots. An adherent of the philosophy of thinking globally and acting locally, Jan served on the board of the nonprofit Bountiful Alliance and was an active member of its Recycling Committee. She held leadership positions in the Democrat Party of Sierra County and Sierra County Indivisible. She registered voters every election cycle and helped to organize T-or-C’s annual Women’s March from its inception in 2017 until its suspension during the government’s mandated shutdowns. In her spare time she loved to read, listen to 1970s rock and roll and walk their dog, Eddie.
Jan was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Cheryl Timms.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons, Joseph (Stacy) Trottier, and Jason (Jennifer) Trottier; her stepchildren: Diane (Gary) Pierce, Rebecca Pleasants and Matthew Thedford; her sisters: Annie Billings, Michelle Billings and Carol (David) Penland; grandchildren: Campbell Trottier, Jamie Trottier, Nelson Trottier, Penny Adriatico and Joey Pleasants; sister-in-law, Laura McIntosh; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those who wish to make memorial donations support the Bountiful Alliance, World Central Kitchen, or organizations associated with animal rescue, wildlife conservation or women’s rights – causes to which Jan was philanthropically devoted.
A celebration of the life of Jan Billings Thedford will be held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at 405 Main Street in downtown Truth or Consequences. All are invited.
The family prefers not to disclose funeral arrangements.
