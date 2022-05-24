Linda L. Tharp, 74, a resident of Elephant Butte, died at her home surrounded by her family, on Sunday, May 22, 2022. She was born on February 25, 1948, in Laredo, TX to John Finger and Adele Decker. She met her husband, Tommy, while he was in the Air Force. They raised their family in Las Cruces before moving to Elephant Butte in 1988, where they were very active in the community. Linda enjoyed gardening, bird watching, crocheting, and baking. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Survivors include her children – Shelley, Lisa, Caroline, Jay, and their spouses; 14 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and siblings – Mary Dechert and Johnny Finger. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Tommy C. Thorp. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901; 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
