Wanda Lou Taylor, 78, a lifelong New Mexican went home to be with her Savior on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Wanda Lou was born November 14, 1944, in Silver City, NM to Henry T. and Sarah Vee (Arisman) Wallis. Wanda quickly became known as one of the toughest country girls you’d ever meet. She had a God-fearing heart of gold. Wanda was generous, loving, caring and fun. She loved to dance and raise a little cane, (she was a champion dancer!) but the thing she loved most was taking care of others. She opened her heart and her home to everyone and showed us all how to have a good time, but more importantly, how to love. Wanda had a deep love for everyone she met and put her whole heart into everything she did. She was a devout member of the LDS Church, P.E.O Jean Boswell, Chamiza Cowbelles, and the Old Time Fiddlers, but she was most content at home, on her ranch. It was here you saw her shine, through her cooking, sewing and the love she served her family. Our loving wife, sister, mother, grandma and great grandma, Wanda, will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Left behind to carry on her love is her husband of 38 years, James “Jim” Taylor; son, Billy Gordon and his wife, Christine; grandchildren: Chad Gordon, Nicole Mora (Gordon), Monique Dodge (Gutierrez), Timothy J. Gutierrez, Erica Fields (Gutierrez), Daniel Gutierrez, and Sarah Caron (Gutierrez); and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Sarah V. Wallis; siblings - Tom Wallis and Claude Wallis; and daughter, Lana Gutierrez (Gordon).
Services will begin in Truth or Consequences, NM on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Kirikos Family Funeral Home (303 N. Cedar Street, T. or C., NM 87901) with a visitation from 2:00PM – 4:00 PM and a service at 4:00 PM.
Visitation will be held at Terrazas Funeral Chapel (1 Fort Bayard Rd, Santa Clara, NM 88026) on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 9:00 AM followed by the Funeral Service at 10:00AM with Pastor Clyde Woods officiating. Wanda will then be laid to rest at the Hurley Cemetery at 11:30 AM. Pallbearers are Chad Gordon, Michael Mora, Jerry Remondini, Vince Orozco, Wally Vette, and Daryl Tow.
Local arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are also with Terrazas Funeral Chapels “Trusted care for the ones you love” ~ 575-537-0777. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.
