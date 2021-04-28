On Thursday, April 22, 2021, Phyllis Diana Tapia, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 55. Phyllis was born September 11, 1965 in Belen, NM to Felix and Frances (Chavez) Aragon. Phyllis graduated from Los Lunas High School in 1983 and went on to earn her cosmetology license. She worked as a hair stylist at Supercuts in Los Lunas until she met and married her husband of over 30 years, Frank Tapia. Phyllis and Frank welcomed their baby girl, Paula Rose, into the world on September 27, 1991. The little family moved to Truth or Consequences, NM where Phyllis was known as a beloved member of the community. Phyllis worked several jobs around town and was loved by many. She enjoyed helping people in any way she could. Her favorite occupation was as a caretaker for Ambercare. She cared deeply for her clients and made sincere connections with all who enjoyed her company. However, at the end of the day, her greatest joy was her family. She was the most loving wife, taking care of her husband through multiple health conditions and being the best friend he could ever have. She was beyond proud of her daughter and never failed to show her undying love every day of her life. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Frances; and her grandparents: Manuel and Timotea. She is survived by her husband, Frank Tapia; her daughter, Paula Rose (Chase) LeJeune; her brothers, Johnny (Julie) Aragon and Peter Aragon; and several aunts, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.
A Mass will be held in her memory at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Truth or Consequences, NM on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. Facemasks are required in the church. Family and friends are invited to the Tapia house after the service for snacks and conversation. For details or directions, please contact Paula at paulartapia@gmail.com. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.