On Thursday, April 20, 2023, Frank Feldman Tapia, devoted father and long-time resident of T or C, passed away at the age of 63.
Frank was born April 5, 1960, in Truth or Consequences, NM to Cleto and Pauline (Feldman) Tapia. Frank spent his childhood years learning from the land and those around him. He spent his time chasing lizards and befriending animals that needed a little extra love. He would often help his mom cook and deliver food around town. He raised some hell as a youngster, but he grew up and went out into the world to discover what was out there. He eventually ended up in Los Lunas, NM where he met the love of his life, Phyllis Tapia. Frank and Phyllis married and began their little family, welcoming one daughter into the world. After a while, the couple moved the family back to T. or C. so they could raise their child in Frank's beloved hometown.
Frank was well-known in the community as many different things. He worked for the City of T or C for several years before retiring and spending much of his time helping the youth stay out of trouble. He coached city league basketball for nearly five years and supported his team members as they went on to school sports and the like. You could often hear Frank yelling and cheering at Hot Springs High School football and basketball games. He was a social butterfly and made friends everywhere he went. If Frank was around, you would never feel alone.
Frank's hobbies included fishing, hunting, trapping, and gold-panning. Elephant Butte was his happy place, and he always had a fishing pole on hand. Summers were spent at the lake casting a line while winters were spent hunting or trapping different game.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Tapia, his parents, Cleto and Pauline, and his brother, Robert Tapia. He is survived by his daughter, Paula Rose (Chase) LeJeune; his nephews, Cody and Andy Tapia; and several adoring friends, cousins, and extended family members.
A Memorial Mass will be held in his memory at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Truth or Consequences, NM on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Michael Williams officiating. Following the mass, family and friends are invited to the parish hall for a reception in his honor.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901; 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
