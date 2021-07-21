TAMEZAbelNSP.jpg

With heavy hearts, the family of Bob Tamez, surrounded him as he left this world peacefully on July 19, 22021. He was born May 1, 1946, in Trinidad, Colorado. Anyone who knew Bob, knew he was a great man; one of a kind, with a heart of gold! There was nothing this man could not do. Bob was an avid outdoors man, who loved hunting, fishing, and his wife Jeanne. Anyone close to him will have their own fond memories. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Jeanne; his children: Keri (Brett), Robert and Keli (Matt); siblings: Louanna, Joanna and Abel; his loving grandchildren: Anthony, Codey, Paulina, Brandon, Jeneva, Vanessa and Emily; and 5 great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Josephine and Abel Tamez; sister, Louise; and brother, Billy. Per Bob’s request, there will be no services.  Donations can be made in Bob's name to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital by visiting https://www.stjude.org/donate/. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. and Sierra Crematory, LLC. 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM  87901, 575/894-2574.  For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.  

